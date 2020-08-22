https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/judge-daleiden-must-raise-600k-11-days-planned-parenthood-can-take-assets/

(LIFESITE NEWS) Pro-life investigative journalist David Daleiden must raise $600,000 in less than two weeks to pay an appeal bond or Planned Parenthood can begin seizing his assets and those of his organization, the Center for Medical Progress, according to a San Francisco judge’s ruling.

United States district judge William H. Orrick’s Wednesday judgment is the latest turn in Planned Parenthood’s retaliatory lawsuit against Daleiden and four others, which it launched after the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) released undercover videos in 2015 exposing the abortion giant’s trafficking in aborted baby body parts.

(Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, then California attorney general, also began a criminal prosecution of Daleiden and CMP investigator Sandra Merritt that led to multiple felony charges against them under the state’s anti-eavesdropping law.)

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

