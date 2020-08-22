https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/kamala-reportedly-duped-russian-pranksters-posing-greta-thunberg/

(NEW YORK POST) Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was reportedly duped into a phone call with a pair of infamous Russian pranksters who posed as teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg offering up dirt on President Trump.

The hoax call between the California senator and comedians Vladimir “Vovan” Kuznetsov and Alexey “Lexus” Stolyarov happened after Harris dropped out of the Democratic presidential race in December, The Sun reported Friday.

Audio of the three-minute and 38-second call was published by the news outlet — and in it Harris is heard greeting “Greta” and telling her, “Congratulations on all your leadership.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

