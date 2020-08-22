https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/native-americans-ban-kansas-city-chiefs-headdresses/2020/08/22/id/983444

Fans attending Kansas City Chiefs games are now prohibited from wearing headdresses or certain face paint at the stadium, according to a statement from the team.

People who come to Arrowhead Stadium wearing headdresses or face paint depicting Native American culture will be asked to remove it before walking through security.

The Chiefs said they would also review other fan traditions like the “Arrowhead Chop,” where fans move their arms in a karate chop motion. Some critics have characterized the move as offensive.

The team said it will keep some Native American traditions, like the Blessing of the Drum, the Blessing of the Four Directions, and hosting members of tribes to join in the American Indian Heritage Month Game in November or December.

“In 2014, we began a dialogue with a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences,” the team said in a statement, adding the goal was to raise awareness about Native American cultures and celebrate their traditions in the Kansas City region.

The announcement follows the removal of the name and logo of the Washington, D.C.’s NFL team, which was formerly the “Redskins,” after critics rebuked it as both racist and an affront to Native American culture.

