Kellyanne Conway, a stabilizing force and trusted adviser to President Trump since 2016, announced Sunday night she is leaving the White House at the end of the month to focus on her family during the pandemic.

Conway has been a key fixture defending and advising the president, even as her husband George has engaged in a Twitter feud with Trump and supported a group called the Lincoln Project that is advocating Trump’s election ouster.

The couple both plan to step back from their political activities at month’s end, she said in a statement in Twitter announcing her departure.

“We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids,” Kellyanne Conway said. “Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months.”

“As millions of parents nationwide know, kids doing school from home requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times,” she added.”This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

Conway said serving Trump was both “heady” and “humbling” and that she was proud he has delivered on so many of his 2016 campaign promises.

“As many convention speakers will demonstrate this week, President Trump’s leadership has had a measurable, positive impact on the peace and prosperity of the nation, and on millions of Americans who feel forgotten no more,” she added.

