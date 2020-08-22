https://www.dailywire.com/news/klavan-ladies-you-are-being-played

I was glued to my set during the Democratic National Convention this week. Believe me, if I hadn’t accidentally glued myself to the set, I wouldn’t have watched. Once there, though, I was mesmerized by a seemingly endless parade of horrible people telling me how immoral my country is.

They really were horrible, too. Kamala Harris with her long history of corruption. Bernie Sanders with that “I Heart Stalin” t-shirt I just know he keeps hidden at the bottom of his sock drawer. And, of course, the man who used to be Joe Biden, an indefinable nothing in the shape of a blue-collar Democrat, a living disguise for the party to wear so we won’t see them careening to the far-left.

But no one made a bigger impression on me than Bill Clinton. He is the perfect mascot for the Democrats: a lounge lizard who will say anything to get women to do what he wants.

Most Democrats are women. Most voters are women. And the Democrat Party, we are told, is the answer to the age-old question: “What do women want?”

And Donald Trump’s Republicans, we are told, are irredeemably — yuck — male. Feminist writer Amanda Marcotte put it this way in Salon: “The same ugly forces that drive the oppression of women also reverberate throughout our society. The man who preys on women, as Donald Trump has bragged about doing, is the same man whose sadism and lack of empathy will lead him to destroy the environment, terrorize immigrants, wreck the economy and let a pandemic run rampant.”

Srsly?

Let’s take a look at the Democrat history Bill Clinton represents.

According to reported records, Bill Clinton rode on the late sex slaver Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, nicknamed the “Lolita Express,” at least 26 times. During at least five of those flights, reports claim, Clinton dumped his Secret Service detail. In recently unsealed records, Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre says she personally saw Clinton on Epstein’s private island in the company of two underage girls.

Clinton has also been plausibly accused of rape by Juanita Broadderick. And when he was the most powerful man in the world, he enticed a not-powerful intern young enough to be his daughter into an Oval Office affair: she gave him oral sex; he reportedly put a cigar inside her. Like many other feminists, writer Nina Burleigh approved, saying of Clinton, “I would be happy to give him a b****** just to thank him for keeping abortion legal.”

George Stephanopoulos worked for Clinton back then. There are videos of him on the phone intimidating reporters into suppressing women’s complaints about Clinton’s abusive sexual behavior. Stephanopoulos is now Chief Anchor and Political Correspondent for ABC News. In a video obtained by Project Veritas, ABC News host Amy Robach says she had the Epstein story as early as 2016, when Hillary Clinton was running for president. “It was unbelievable what we had. Clinton, we had everything,” Robach said. But, she said, ABC spiked the story.

It was NBC that spiked the story of now-convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, according to Ronan Farrow in his book “Catch and Kill.” Weinstein, of course, was a huge Democrat donor, contributing to the campaigns of both Clintons, Kamala Harris, and Barack Obama. Michelle Obama called Harvey “a wonderful human being,” and “a good friend.”

If Farrow’s highly plausible account is correct, NBC News spiked the Weinstein story while it was covering up the predations of their star anchorman Matt Lauer. Among other things, Lauer is accused of assaulting one young network staffer until she passed out, and of sodomizing a co-worker while she cried and begged him not to.

It was also NBC News that allegedly held on to the notorious Hollywood Access tape in which Trump made lewd remarks. Then they released the tape when it would do the most political damage. Democrat women reacted to the tape with nationwide marches.

Democrat women also reacted with tearful protests and endless op-eds when Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was accused of sexual malfeasance by a woman who could offer no proof she had ever met him. But when Biden aide Tara Reade claimed Biden had digitally raped her, The New York Times said nothing for more than two weeks, then dismissed Reade’s account on an inside page of the paper’s Easter Sunday edition. The story remains largely uncovered.

In other words, ladies, you are being played — played as badly as blacks are being played by the party that brought them Detroit, Baltimore, and every other city where blacks languish in urban blight.

Amanda Marcotte notwithstanding, it isn’t some dark masculine force that abuses women and mars the world. It’s corrupt people and bad policy.

The Democrat Party is the party of both.

