https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/economist-steve-moore-predicts-trump-will-win-reelection

Economist Steve Moore says that people are migrating out of states like New York, Illinois, California, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Michigan, and into other states like Tennessee, Texas, Arizona, South Carolina and Florida.

“People are voting with their feet against the policies of blue state America,” he said during an interview on the John Solomon Reports podcast.

Moore, the author of the book “Trumponomics,” noted the U.S. economy’s strong performance prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and said he believes that president Trump will secure reelection. He said that when voters cast their ballots, “it’s not gonna be a popularity contest, it will be, ‘Who do I really think can rebuild this economy?'”

Moore ranked the economic lockdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic as among the top “three or four mistakes in the history of our country.”

“I think it could be, you know, years before we get back to where we were because we lost so many millions of businesses,” he predicted. He also said that he has been “surprised” by the speed the economy has rebounded to the extent that it has thus far: “We’ve created 9.3 million jobs in the last three months, that’s a lot,” he said.

During the interview Moore also warned about the significant threat China poses to the U.S.

“I really regard China as Japan circa 1939. I really think that’s how dangerous they are in terms of their aggressive military behavior and also, you know, their predatory economic practices which we can’t put up with any longer,” he said.

“I do believe in free trade but it’s hard to be involved in free trade when you have a country that is trying to bury you,” he explained.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

