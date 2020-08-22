https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2020/08/22/leave-it-to-kamala-harris-to-contradict-herself-supporting-abortion-then-saying-every-human-being-is-of-infinite-worth/

… so long as that human being isn’t an inconvenience to the mother though, right? Because reproductive rights. GAG.

Kamala Harris has espoused Planned Parenthood and abortion (yes, even late term) throughout the entire duration of her career. All of a sudden human beings are of infinite worth?

This facepalm moment has been brought to you by the democrats.

Breitbart reported:

Harris painted a picture of her “vision” of America as “a beloved community — where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love.” “A country where we may not agree on every detail, but we are united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth, deserving of compassion, dignity, and respect,” she added.

Uh-oh, don’t tell Planned Parenthood! Oh, wait, they don’t consider the unborn to be humans. The democratic definition of “human” is quite skewed as a whole, if I remember correctly.

You can’t use the words “infinite worth” when describing human beings while your actions prove you’re willing to murder unborn human beings for a pretty penny.

For Harris, however, that designation of being of “infinite worth” and “deserving of compassion, dignity, and respect” has never extended to unborn children. — Advertisement —

Harris and Biden have been declared the most pro-abortion team in America’s history. Unless their new plan is to start pandering bits and pieces in hopes of receiving some Republican support? Now THAT is laughable. Seeing how low the ratings were, and continue to be, you bet your butt that we’re rooting for them to plummet.

Breitbart reported:

The Democrat vice presidential nominee has raised funds for Planned Parenthood and has worked to protect the industry giant and its taxpayer funding. Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson affirmed in a statement Harris has been “a steadfast champion for reproductive rights and health care,” aka abortion. “With this selection, Joe Biden has made it clear that he is deeply committed to not only protecting reproductive rights, but also advancing and expanding them,” she said.

Kamala Harris has made promises to protect Planned Parenthood and hopes to force all employers and private insurance companies to cover abortion, irrespective of moral or religious objections.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins also recalled that, during Harris’s bid for the top spot on the ticket, she “complained that she didn’t have enough time in the debates to show off her abortion radicalism.”

Darn, she didn’t have enough time to thoroughly explain her support for murdering babies? What a freaking shame.

