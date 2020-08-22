https://www.dailywire.com/news/leftists-storm-suburbs-shine-lights-into-homes-while-screaming-out-of-your-house-into-the-streets

Hundreds of far-left activists stormed a residential neighborhood in Portland, Oregon on Friday night as they shined lights into people’s home and screamed, “out of your house, into the streets!”

Videographer BG On the Scene captured numerous videos of the night’s action and identified those who were marching as Black Lives Matter protesters.

Journalist Andy Ngo identified them as being part of antifa. The far-left activists wore black and carried shields, at least one of which could briefly be seen with a hammer and sickle symbol on it.

“Out of your house, into the streets!” the activists screamed as they marched through the residential neighborhood. They repeated the chant countless times throughout the area.

Residents on Portland’s north side are at their windows as the Black Lives Matter march makes its way through the neighborhood #Portland #PortlandProtests #PortlandProtesters pic.twitter.com/NfUglyO4aj — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 22, 2020

“Out of your house, into the streets!” The protesters are back out in the residential areas marching through and waking up the people of Portland #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/AT10DavdT1 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 22, 2020

“Black Lives Matter! Black Lives Matter!” the activists screamed late into the night, adding: “Stolen land! Stolen people! Stolen land! Stolen people!”

Hundreds are now on the move as the rain subsides for the night in Portland #Portland #PortlandProtest #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/ncT5VlTCMr — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 22, 2020

“Stolen land, stolen people” chants as protesters continue to shine lights into residences here in Portland along the march route #Portland #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/W4JlEt6xRY — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 22, 2020

The Portland Police Department released the following statement highlighting last night’s violence from the far-left activists:

Officers placed unoccupied police vehicles parked on Northeast Emerson Street on the southwest side of the precinct and yellow police line tape across the road. That was done with the intention of keeping the crowd away from the building. In past protests there have been attempts to commit arson and burn the occupied building. A police loudspeaker provided warnings to the crowd not to enter city property and on the closed area of Northeast Emerson Street. Almost immediately the officers were targeted by thrown bottles, eggs, and green lasers toward their eyes. The lasers are powerful enough that they’re capable of causing serious, permanent eye damage. The police sound truck issued further warnings, notifying the crowd that officers have observed people in the area of North Precinct throwing projectiles and pointing lasers at officers. … Despite warnings, individuals in the crowd continued throwing things. Officers tried to retreat out of sight to attempt to deescalate. Over the next three hours, individuals in the crowd pelted the police vehicles with softball-sized rocks, glass bottles, golf balls, ball bearings, metal railroad spikes, and plastic eggs filled with paint. There were also balloons filled with feces thrown on the cars and even a torn up street sign was used to vandalize the marked police cars. Windows were broken and tires were deflated. However, because the risk did not involve life safety, and in an attempt to deescalate and avoid the need to use of force, officers remained far back (photo). Eventually some individuals encroached past the closure area. Targeted, selective arrests were made. Some limited crowd control munitions were deployed, including inert smoke canisters. After the arrests and munitions were deployed, the officers again retreated attempting to deescalate. Officers in the sound truck used their loudspeaker to warn the group to back off the city property, keep the demonstration peaceful, and the ask crowd to police itself. However, individuals within the group continued to increase their attacks in an attempt to goad the officers into responding. Individuals were seen using lacrosse sticks to launch rocks a greater distance. At least two officers were struck with rocks despite their safety buffer. A ball bearing struck the loudspeaker truck almost a full block away. A van parked in front of the neighboring Boys and Girls Club had a window broken by what is believed to be a golf ball (photos). Numerous people with “press” markings encroached on the closed area. One person with “press” written on their garments deflated another police vehicle tire (photo). The sound truck made an announcement that Portland Police appreciates them being here to observe and report. They were told that that if they were there as press or a legal observer, they must also move off Northeast Emerson Street and the sidewalks to the north and south of Northeast Emerson Street. Failure to comply with this order may subject them to arrest, citation, and/or use of force, including, but not limited to, crowd control agents and impact weapons. … Finally, at 1:07a.m., due to the persistent and ongoing criminal acts, the PPB sound truck issued a warning that the event was being declared an unlawful assembly and that all community members in the area should leave to the south. Officers moved up to physically move the crowd. Almost immediately the officers were pelted with objects including rocks. At 1:10a.m., a riot was declared. More warnings were given. Officers moved the crowd to the south. One vehicle tried to run over some officers, but was unsuccessful in injuring them. An officer was injured when she was struck by a rock that had been thrown. Green lasers targeted the PPB Air Unit.

Ngo and BG On the Scene tweeted out numerous videos showing the attacks on law enforcement officials by the violent rioters.

Antifa get pushed down by police who refuse to disperse at the riot in north Portland tonight. For hours they’ve been starting fires and smashing cop cars. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/7mOvgIgkoG — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2020

Rioter gets hit by police, then is helped by the SWAT medic after moaning on the ground. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/WXXQlTmoPy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2020

This is the moment Portland Police finally moved in to clear black bloc rioters from the north precinct. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/8BDc3Lnc1K — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2020

Watch: Portland Police charge in and break up antifa’s shield line. Meanwhile, a fire burns in the background. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/QpLK24Jl9i — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2020

Antifa use shields to assault police at the riot in north Portland. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/ZiDFSV2y5l — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2020

Portland Police giving antifa rioters plenty of warning to leave area but they refuse. Antifa also smashed out the windows of the Boys & Girls Club van parked in the area. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/UKblX0XStR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2020

Portland Police fire off smoke canisters to obscure vision of antifa rioters in north Portland. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/IRuleT0PTY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2020

Arrests being made after police declared a riot at tonight’s gathering outside the precinct #Portland #PortlandProtest #PortlandPolice pic.twitter.com/Xl0jiGJN4e — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 22, 2020

A man is arrested and taken into custody at the precinct as police disperse the crowd #PortlandRiots #Portland #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/Jevfz2Ikd2 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 22, 2020

De-arrests are attempted as protesters are pepper sprayed and stumble to the ground after Friday night’s riot declaration #Portland #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/4DL6vwQXq7 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 22, 2020

The shield line moving forward towards the police, prompting them to declare a riot minutes later #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/xk0PrFvUaH — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 22, 2020

Police storm out to make one of their targeted arrests at the protest #Portland #PortlandProtest #PortlandPolice pic.twitter.com/2uKVJ3NceT — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 22, 2020

A few in the crowd charged up with a street sign, throwing it on top of this police cruiser (remarkably not shattering the windshield) #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/vCptztBh3v — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 22, 2020

Protesters have placed traffic cones and umbrellas on the unoccupied police cruisers outside the precinct #Portland #PortlandProtest #PortlandPolice pic.twitter.com/2g3ORtumBo — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 22, 2020

Someone smashed the window of this police cruiser outside the precinct #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/Hko36uyFDB — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 22, 2020

The protesters have pushed their line forward all the way to the police cars themselves, using caution tape and traffic cones to form a line #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/ZlKUQhyzhj — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 22, 2020

Front line wall of shields and umbrellas at the Portland Police Bureau #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/Be6aHBE4Lu — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 22, 2020

