In 2016 50 GOP National Security Officials signed a letter opposing Donald Trump for president.

This was after Trump campaigned against the Uniparty and the continued war machine in Washington DC.

President Trump called out the DC war machine for spending $6 trillion on unending wars in the Middle East. Trump told supporters even after the massive expense the Middle East was in worse shape than before the US got involved!

Three-and-a-half years later ISIS is defeated, North Korea is a non-factor, Iran is isolated and broke, Israel and the UAE have a historic peace deal and Islamic terrorist attacks are down around the world.

President Trump has been a HUGE success in foreign policy!

This year 73 former GOP National Security officials have signed another letter but this time endorsing the Democrat candidate senile Joe Biden.

This says everything you need to know about the DC Swamp.

Former DNI Richard Grenell responded to the latest grandstanding by the 73 Uniparty officials.

Ric Grenell: Look their argument is the same. They don’t like Donald Trump saying that he’s not going to start any new wars and he’s going to bring our troops home.

No more endless wars!

Same people said the same thing in 2016. And now say it again. No more endless wars! https://t.co/6SFjBRWg9s — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 22, 2020

