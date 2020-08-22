Lori Loughlin has been sentenced to two months in prison for her role in the infamous college admissions scandal.

The Full House star pleaded guilty earlier in 2020 to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and a judge accepted her plea agreement on Friday.

Loughlin will also have to pay a $150,000 fine and do 100 hours of community service. Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, received his five-month sentence earlier on Friday. He will have to pay a $250,000 fine and do 250 hours of community service.

The pair hired a consultant and paid $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits.

“You were not stealing bread to feed your family. You have no excuse for your crime, and that makes it all the more blameworthy,” Judge Nathaniel Gorton told Giannulli on Friday.