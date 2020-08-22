https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/513252-mcconnell-rips-piecemeal-postal-bill-democrats-for-ignoring-urgent-needs-of

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellNew report finds top Senate staffers are more diverse than in 2015 but still predominantly white Tensions flare as senators grill postmaster general Republicans are abandoning the states MORE (R-Ky.) accused House Democrats of “ignoring urgent needs” of Americans in passing legislation that includes $25 billion to boost the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), calling it a “piecemeal Postal Bill.”

The bill was passed in a rare Saturday vote largely along party lines, 257-150, with 26 Republicans bucking party lines to support it. The bill came after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Louis DeJoyDemocrats say Postal Service delays ‘far worse than previously acknowledged’ Playing politics with the USPS House poised to approve B for Postal Service in rare Saturday vote MORE announced earlier this week that he would suspend cost-cutting measures until after the November elections.

Democrats have worried that DeJoy, a Trump donor, was working to hurt mail-in voting, claims that McConnell called “conspiracy theories.”

“Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and House Democrats have spent weeks ignoring the urgent needs of American workers and families, but they rushed back to Washington the instant that overblown conspiracy theories about the United States Postal Service convinced them their own jobs might be at jeopardy,” McConnell said in a statement.

McConnell has previously said that a stand-alone Postal Service bill is not likely to pass the Senate. The White House has also issued a veto threat.

The Postal Service bill also comes as Democrats have failed to reach a deal with Senate and administration negotiators on the next stimulus package. Those bipartisan talks have been stalled for weeks, primarily over funding for state and local governments and extending a $600-per-week federal unemployment insurance supplement that expired at the end of July.

The $25 billion for the postal service was initially included in HEROES act, the Democratic stimulus proposal that passed the House in May. Senate Republicans introduced their proposal, the $1.1 trillion HEALS Act, in late July.

