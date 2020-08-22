https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/meadows-describes-house-postal-service-funding-bill-largely-messaging-bill?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during an interview on Fox News Sunday characterized the $25 billion United States Postal Service funding bill approved Saturday by the House of Representatives as a “largely messaging bill.”

The $25 billion dollar bill passed yesterday in the Democratic-controlled House, along with the support of some Republicans.

Meadows said that the “largely messaging bill, because it’s going absolutely nowhere, has nothing to do with voting. It has everything to do with a political statement.”

He explained how he arrived at his conclusion.

“Here’s how I know: Because in the privacy of the negotiating room I offered $10 billion dollars plus reforms for the Postal Service that actually they’ve been asking for for a long time, to Speaker Pelosi and Chuck Schumer,” Meadows said.

He said that additionally, the postmaster general expressed willingness to pay any overtime required “to make sure that we deliver the mail on time, first class mail, which includes mail in ballots. So it was not an issue three weeks ago,” Meadows said.

Mail-in balloting is expected to play a significant role during the upcoming general election amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Johns Hopkins University there have been more than 5.6 million coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 176,000 deaths.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

