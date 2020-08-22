https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/montrezl-harrell-accused-using-racial-slur-luka-doncic-nba-playoff-game/

Los Angeles Clippers player Montrezl Harrell is being accused by viewers of using a racial slur against Dallas Mavericks player Luka Doncic during Game 3 of the NBA Western Quarterfinals playoff series Friday night played in the Bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Montrezl Harrell, screen image.

While the alleged slur was not audible, numerous viewers posted video clips claiming that Harrell called Doncic a “Bitch ass White boy” or “Pussy ass White boy”, however the consensus is the former was said.

The first quarter incident was shortly followed by contact in which Doncic is thought to have told Harrell, “Stop flopping, man” after Harrell hit the floor after being stiff armed by Doncic. Both players received technical fouls.

Doncic ended up leaving the game in the fourth quarter after trying to play through a third quarter injury to his left ankle.

TRENDING: FAKE HATE: Black Democrat Faked and FILMED her Own Beating and Kidnapping… WTH? And She Did it For Votes — She Even Posted It Online!

The Clippers won 130-122 to take a 2-1 lead in the first round best-of-seven series.

Videos:

Luka tells Montrezl Harrell to “stop flopping” 😱 pic.twitter.com/4q56ve4rm4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 22, 2020

“B!tch a$$ white boy” – Montrezl Harrell to Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/tlzxIFOerz — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 22, 2020

Read these lips and tell me Montrezl Harrell didn’t say “Bitch Ass white boy “ 😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0JCVOYHDnR — 🄱🅁🅄🄽🄾 (@ShawneeSeanShon) August 22, 2020

Montrezl Harrell responds after a putback: “Pu*** a** white boy.” pic.twitter.com/3U10GT2quc — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 22, 2020

[embedded content]

The Clippers posted a video clip without comment on the alleged racial slur:

No comment by the NBA, the Clippers or Harrell has been reported as of publication of this article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

