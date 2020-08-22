https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/fraud-arizona-counts-death-within-60-days-positive-covid-test-covid-death/
Dr. Phil Kerpen reports overnight that the state of Arizona is reporting COVID deaths for anyone who was found positive with COVID in a test within 60 days of that death:
They also claim “this is standard practice in public health.” Is it??? Are other states doing this?
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 22, 2020
Yesterday we reported (again) that per the CDC the highest risk people dying from COVID-19 are the elderly without exception, with the youngest not dying from the virus without material exception period:
How many of the above deaths are legitimately caused by COVID-19? Why isn’t there one confirmed basis for counting deaths? Oh…
— Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) August 21, 2020