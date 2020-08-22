https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/fraud-arizona-counts-death-within-60-days-positive-covid-test-covid-death/

Dr. Phil Kerpen reports overnight that the state of Arizona is reporting COVID deaths for anyone who was found positive with COVID in a test within 60 days of that death:

They also claim “this is standard practice in public health.” Is it??? Are other states doing this? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 22, 2020

Yesterday we reported (again) that per the CDC the highest risk people dying from COVID-19 are the elderly without exception, with the youngest not dying from the virus without material exception period:

How many of the above deaths are legitimately caused by COVID-19? Why isn’t there one confirmed basis for counting deaths? Oh…

Fun facts about social distancing In Europe, social distancing is recognized at 1 meter (3.3ft). In the United States, it’s 6 feet. In Oceania, It’s 1.5 meters (5 ft) Why the discrepancy? Because it’s not science & a total myth based on complete speculation. Happy weekend! — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) August 21, 2020

Please God when will this insanity stop.

