NASA reported Saturday that an asteroid is headed towards Earth one day before the U.S. election day this year, though the chances of an impact are less than one percent.

Scientists labeled the asteroid 2018VP1, and data reveals it is 0.002 km or about 6.5 feet, CNN reported.

The celestial object was first discovered at the Palomar Observatory in California in 2018.

NASA data revealed there are three potential impacts, though based on 21 observations over the course of 12.968 days, determined the chance of impact is 0.41 percent.

The space rock will pass Earth on Nov. 2, on the the eve of Election Day in the United States.

The Hill reached out to NASA for more information regarding the asteroid but did not immediately hear back.

