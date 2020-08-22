https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/environment/nearly-1-million-acres-burn-california-ravaged-wildfires?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

California has been devastated by blazing wildfires that have burned nearly one million acres in a week, according to reports.

Two groups of infernos developed into the second and third biggest wildfires based on size during the Golden State’s recent history, the Associated Press reported.

The flames have resulted in both the loss of life and the destruction of property.

“Since thousands of lightning strikes began on Aug. 15, the state reported 585 wildfires that have burned nearly a million acres, or 1,562 square miles (4,046 square kilometers), according to Cal Fire,” the outlet noted.

“Many were small and remote,” according to the report. “The bulk of damage was from three fire ‘complexes’ that were ravaging forest and rural areas in and around the San Francisco Bay Area. They have burned 1,045 square miles (2,700 square kilometers). The fires have killed five people, torched nearly 700 homes and other structures and forced tens of thousands from their houses.”

As firefighters diligently worked to quench the flames, some firefighters reportedly have worked 72-hour shifts rather than the normal 24 hours.

“By Friday, the approximately 13,700 firefighters on the line began to get help on the ground and with aircraft from 10 states, along with the National Guard and U.S. military,” the news outlet reported.

California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday expressed his thanks to President Trump for granting a major disaster declaration.

