https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/oklahomans-taking-town-back-vote-defund-police/

(WORLD TRIBUNE) Organizers of a grassroots group in Norman, Oklahoma say they have collected more than enough signatures on a petition to recall Democrat Mayor Breea Clark, a report said.

The recall effort also targeted four members of the Norman City Council, including one who has since resigned, after the council voted to defund the city’s police department.

“What we just did was historic,” Unite Norman co-founder Russell Smith told supporters gathered outside City Hall on Friday, which was the group’s deadline for turning in petition signatures, The Oklahoman reported on Aug. 15.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

