https://conservativeinstitute.org/conservative-news/nephew-gifted-job-hillary.htm

A tabloid newspaper has alleged that the nephew of Ghislaine Maxwell was “gifted” with a job working under Hillary Clinton while she was Secretary of State from 2009-2012 and that Clinton gave him “special treatment” while he worked for her.

OK! Magazine exclusively reported that Maxwell’s nephew, Alexander Djerassi, was given the job of special assistant to the Office of the Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs in 2009 after graduating from college. He then moved up to chief of staff for the office in 2011.

“Special treatment”

OK! quoted a source as saying that “Secretary Clinton gave Alex a job in one of the most sensitive areas of Obama’s executive apparatus.”

“The fact Alex Djerassi, fresh out of college, was put in charge of the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, covering the Middle East, was an interesting move,” the source went on.

“He worked directly on the Arab Spring, and Hillary sent Alex as the US representative to the expatriate rebel groups Friends of Libya and Friends of the Syrian People. He was given special treatment,” the source concluded.

The tabloid story is under dispute, however, as a friend of Djerassi told the Daily Beast that Maxwell had nothing to do with introducing him to Clinton or getting him a job.

“These are false allegations against a talented and qualified public servant,” the friend said.

Why it matters

Why does it matter whether Clinton was strong-armed by Maxwell into giving Djerassi a job? Because it could show that the Clintons were a little too close to now-deceased convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to be completely clear of his wrongdoing.

Maxwell has been in jail without bail since July 2 on charges that she enticed minors to engage in illegal sexual activities while associated with Epstein. She could get up to 35 years behind bars if convicted.

Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has testified that Epstein told her that former President Bill Clinton owed him favors, and seemingly “special treatment” of Maxwell’s nephew could lend credence to her testimony.

OK!‘s anonymously-sourced report adds to the speculation surrounding exactly how involved with Epstein the Clintons might have been.

It’s important to note that Bill Clinton claims that he was never involved in any of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking of young girls, and none of Epstein’s accusers has ever said that he abused them or anyone else while they were present.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

