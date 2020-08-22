https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nancy-pelosi-fda-covid-19-pandemic/2020/08/22/id/983455

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ripped President Donald Trump on Saturday after he pushed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to speed up the approval process for coronavirus treatments, saying his efforts undermine the public safety for the sake of winning his re-election.

“The FDA has a responsibility to approve drugs, judging on their safety and their efficacy, not by a declaration from the White House about speed and politicizing the FDA,” Pelosi said during Saturday press conference in the Capitol.

“This was a very dangerous statement on the part of the president,” Pelosi added. “Even for him, it went beyond the pale in terms of how he would jeopardize the health and well-being of the American people.”

Earlier in the day, Trump attacked the FDA on social media, saying the “deep state” officials at the agency were dragging their feet on approving coronavirus treatments to ruin his chances of getting reelected in November.

Trump tweeted:

“The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!”

