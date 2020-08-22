https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/police-make-second-arrest-attack-7-year-old-trump-supporter-outside-dnc-convention/

Olivia Winslow (L), Camryn Amy (R)

Police made a second arrest in the attack on a 7-year-old Trump supporter outside of the DNC convention.

21-year-old Camryn Amy was arrested Saturday, just one day after Olivia Winslow was arrested and charged for the same attack against a 7-year-old boy.

Olivia Winslow was arrested Friday and charged with robbery, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child in the attack on 7-year-old Riley.

Camryn Amy and Olivia Winslow, both Biden supporters, attacked a 7-year-old boy Thursday night outside of the DNC convention.

The boy, Riley, was attacked for wearing a red MAGA hat.

Riley was heard on the video crying and begging his mother to dial 9-1-1.

Moments ago outside of the DNC convention, Joe Biden supporters attacked a 7 year-old boy. He was attacked simply because he wore a @realDonaldTrump hat. His name is Riley.

Watch it happen.

Listen to him cry. Will Joe condemn this violence against Children? Via @TrumpStudents pic.twitter.com/0624shmPDg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2020

WDEL obtained court records:

As the victim’s 7-year-old son went to retrieve the hat off the ground, Amy allegedly attempted to stomp on the hat, but stomped on the boy’s hand, according to statements in court records. The little boy wasn’t hurt, but did begin to cry, police said. Amy was accused of punching a third victim, a man, in the face, resulting in a small laceration to his lip which caused him “substantial pain” the victim told police in court records. Amy then allegedly threw the MAGA hat over a fence and struck the adult woman in the face with a closed fist, which did not result in injury, court records said. Amy is facing the same charges as Winslow–first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, and endangering the welfare of a child–along with an additional two counts of offensive touching. She was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in lieu of $45,000 secured bond.

