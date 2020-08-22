https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/poll-9-10-say-cancel-culture-pressures-people-hide-faith/

A religious liberty organization found in a survey of it’s “insiders” that 99% believe the “cancel culture” is “a real thing that’s happening in the U.S.”

First Liberty Institute said further that 94% believe it pressures people “to keep silent or hide your religious beliefs.”

And 99% say that religious Americans are more likely to be a target or victim of cancel culture.

“First Liberty recently surveyed our Insiders to get your thoughts on the ever-increasing ‘Cancel Culture’ and how opponents of religious freedom are silencing the voices of the faithful – like YOU – all across America,” the organization said.

“Because of this growing intolerance and hostility, we wanted to know if you felt pressure to self-censor or if you’ve felt intimidated about expressing your beliefs, or living out your faith. Our survey asked 5 questions about the impact of cancel culture in your life, work and faith, collecting insight from our Insider audience and our online followers.”

First Liberty said 80% of respondents are concerned “that the ‘cancel culture’ will target your employment (business, school eligibility, etc.) if you express your religious beliefs or live our your faith.”

Only 7% said they agree with the idea that there should be “censorship or laws against hate or offensive speech.”

The organization also posed the same questions to supporters in its social media channels and found similar results.

“We’re finding that people of faith in America are fighting back against the pressure of cancel culture. You and patriots all across the country are standing strong together to stop opponents from suppressing your voices or cancelling your constitutional freedoms,” First Liberty said.

