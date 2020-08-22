http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/c_qcccWf3gc/

The vast majority of Democrats say President Trump rejects mass mail-in voting because “he believes it will make it harder for him to win” the upcoming election, according to a Morning Consult survey released Thursday.

A slight majority of registered voters, 51 percent, believe the president opposes “widespread voting by mail” because it will “make it harder for him to win” in November. More than one-third, or 37 percent, said he opposes it because “he believes it will increase voter fraud,” and 12 percent said they were unsure or held no opinion.

However, the belief that Trump opposes mass mail-in voting because it will “make it harder for him to win” is deeply partisan, with 82 percent of Democrats believing it to be the case. While 50 percent of independent’s agreed, only 17 percent of Republicans expressed the same opinion. Nearly three-quarters of Republicans attributed Trump’s opposition to concerns about the potential for increased voter fraud. Thirty percent of independents agreed, followed by 20 percent who remain unsure.

Critics of mass mail-in voting point to the constant instances of voter fraud and error. Approximately 28.4 million mail-in ballots went missing in the 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018 elections, according to federal data obtained by Breitbart News, as reported in April:

In 2012, for instance, more than 33 million mail-in ballots were sent to registered voters. Of those, nearly four million went missing, more than 425,000 were undeliverable, and almost 260,000 were rejected. For the 2014 election cycle, the number of mail-in ballots that went missing spiked to more than eight million. In that election, 29.2 million mail-in ballots were sent to registered voters. More than 610,000 of those mail-in ballots were undeliverable, and about 269,000 were rejected. Another 8.2 million of those mail-in ballots went missing. … As Breitbart News reported, a total of about 16.4 million mail-in ballots went missing for the 2016 and 2018 elections after about 84 million mail-in ballots were sent to registered voters in those two election cycles.

During the Democratic National Convention, Democrats desperately attempted to blur the distinction between mail-in voting and absentee voting while accusing Trump and his allies of trying to suppress voters. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) made the erroneous claim on Thursday evening, stating:

And let’s be clear, there is absolutely zero difference between voting by mail and voting absentee. Millions of Americans have been voting absentee for decades. Donald Trump, his family, his staff, they all vote by mail. In fact, in states like Colorado, Utah, and Oregon, voters have been voting by mail for years. Republicans and Democrats agree it is safe.

However, the two cannot be used interchangeably. Absentee voting requires voters to request a ballot, while universal vote-by-mail has ballots automatically sent to individuals on the voter rolls. Experts have warned that such a practice could result in ballots sent to millions of ineligible voters.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told a Senate panel on Friday that he remains “extremely” and “highly confident” that the United States Postal Service (USPS) will be able to deliver ballots in a timely fashion, despite a prior warning from the financially strained institution.

“As we head into the election season, I want to assure this committee and the American public that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time,” DeJoy told senators.

“This sacred duty is my number one priority between now and Election Day,” he added.

The survey, conducted August 14-16 among 1,994 registered voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2 percent.

