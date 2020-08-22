http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Or4Ay5Nrm5o/

Joe Biden achieved no immediate bounce after the Democratic National Convention (DNC), a poll found.

Morning Consult reported that Biden went into the DNC with the support of 51 percent of likely voters. Biden ticked up only one point after the convention to 52 percent. Donald Trump remained at 43 percent in both polls.

That was in contrast to a similar poll in 2016 that found Hillary Clinton at 40 percent pre-DNC and 43 percent after. Trump experienced the reverse: 44 percent before the DNC, 40 percent after.

In 2020, only six percent of voters said they were undecided after the convention. That number was 17 percent in 2016.

In 1992, Bill Clinton won a 16-point bounce after the DNC to catapult himself over incumbent President George H.W. Bush, according to Politico.

Biden’s lack of any significant bounce is better than what happened to Mitt Romney in 2012 when Romney actually lost a point in the standings.

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average of polls found Biden has led Trump since at least last October. RCP’s average of polls found Biden is 7.6 percent ahead of Trump.

According to Morning Consult, 51 percent of likely voters said they had a “favorable view” of Biden, a “single-day record” for the polling firm.

Other polling may indicate the race is much closer in battleground states.

A survey taken August 15-18 found Biden with a narrow .4 percent lead in Minnesota, a state Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

Trafalgar Group, the polling firm that predicted Trump would win that year, showed Biden winning in the Gopher State 46.9 percent to 46.5 percent.

