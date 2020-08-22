https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/morning-consult-polling-shows-biden-did-not-experience-post-convention?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Democratic National Convention did not provide Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a surge in his lead over President Donald Trump, according to Morning Consult polling.

A Monday poll with a two point margin of error found Biden beating Trump by eight percentage points among likely voters, while a Friday poll with a one point margin of error showed Biden beating Trump by nine points among likely voters.

Biden enjoyed a boost in his favorability, which jumped three points. He also saw a three point decline in unfavorability.

“Compared to Monday, the share with favorable opinions of Biden rose three points, to 51 percent — a single-day high in Morning Consult polling — while the share with unfavorable views fell by the same amount, to 45 percent,” according to Morning Consult.

President Trump’s favorability did not shift, but remained at 43 percent favorable versus 55 percent unfavorable.

“Despite the lack of movement, Biden is in a significantly more commanding position coming out of his party’s gathering than Hillary Clinton was four years ago following the Philadelphia convention, when Morning Consult polling of registered voters found many more were undecided,” the outlet noted.

The Republicans will kick off their own party’s convention this week as the president seeks to secure a second term.

