Officials closed federal buildings in Portland, Ore., on Friday due to a “threat of violence in the area.”

Those closures included the Portland office of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court and the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse. Meanwhile, the FBI investigated if the threat was credible, according to a statement.

Two unnamed FBI agents told the Associated Press that an anonymous threat of a car bomb targeting the federal building came in on Thursday. The Oregonian also reported a similar anonymous threat on the same day.

“If we develop information indicating a credible threat, we will notify the public,” the FBI said. “As always, we encourage people to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”

Ongoing protests have gripped Portland following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in May. To protect the federal courthouse from some of the violence associated with those protests, federal agents were sent to the city a few weeks ago.

