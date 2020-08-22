https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/usps-postal-service-mail-in-ballot/2020/08/22/id/983451

The U.S. Postal Service recently launched a new website to show Americans how to send mail-in votes.

The new tool provides “FAQ” information, helps to locate election sites for different states and provides other useful links.

“The Postal Service recognizes that many states are choosing to expand mail-in voting options in the upcoming elections and that there will likely be a significant increase in demand among postal customers to participate in those elections by using the mail,” the agency wrote in a news release.

The site comes as President Donald Trump and postmaster general Louis DeJoy face criticism regarding mismanagement at the Postal Service.

Trump has pushed back against mail-in voting, saying it would bring about the most “fraudulent” presidential election in the country’s history.

He initially said he would withhold more funding requested by the Democrats to the Postal Service, but reversed course on that decision and said he would give the agency money.

DeJoy testified to a Senate committee on Friday and denied he ordered mailboxes to be removed, stopped overtime pay and removed mail-sorting machines to harm national mail-in ballot efforts.

“Our employees are experiencing the COVID pandemic also,” DeJoy said, adding “and we have a significant issue in employee availability in many, many parts of the country that are leading to delays in delivery of mail.”

