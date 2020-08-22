President Trump said goodbye to his brother Robert in a quiet, private ceremony on the north portico steps outside the White House on Friday evening.

Robert Trump died in a New York hospital on Saturday, and the president, who visited him during his final hours, held hands with first lady Melania Trump as pallbearers carried Robert’s casket to an awaiting hearse.

“Robert, I Love You,” Trump tweeted Friday evening. “Rest In Peace!”

Bagpipes played “Abide with Me” as the president walked behind the casket with a few dozen family friends standing solemnly at a distance.

“It is with a heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” the president wrote in a statement released regarding the death of his brother. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever.”

He told the New York Post on Monday that even though his brother’s death was expected, he had struggled with the news.

“This was not a great weekend. It’s very hard. You knew it was going to happen, but still, when it happens, it’s a very tough thing,” Trump said.