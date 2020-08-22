http://dailytorch.com/2020/08/president-trump-put-america-first-on-jobs-trade-and-immigration-biden-never-did/

By Catherine Mortensen

This past week at the Democrat’s low energy Zoom convention, we heard a lot about what a good guy former Vice President Joe Biden is, that he’s a man of “faith” and “character.” We heard almost nothing about his accomplishments. That’s because after fifty years as a politician, Biden has accomplished almost nothing of significance.

In contrast, President Trump has done more for the American people in almost four short years than any president in my lifetime. Love him or hate him, Donald Trump is a man of action. Biden is a man of words. Where Trump gets things done, Biden promises to get things undone. Biden’s entire campaign platform is a promise to undue nearly every one of Trump’s accomplishments.

Let’s talk about jobs. Under the Obama-Biden economy it took almost five years to recover the 8 million jobs lost in the Great Recession. In contrast, the Trump economy was so strong when the Chinese coronavirus pandemic struck that 10.1 million jobs have been recovered in just three months as President Trump moves to safely reopen the economy.

Under President Trump, 65 percent of Americans got to keep more of their hard-earned money thanks to his historic tax cut, according to the Tax Policy Center. For 29 percent, taxes stayed about the same, and 6 percent paid more on the higher end of the income spectrum. Biden has promised to raise taxes.

As a part of his tax reform, President Trump repealed the Obamacare individual mandate forcing Americans to purchase health insurance. Biden has vowed to bring it back—and to institute a socialized medicine public option “like Medicare.”

The President has been undoing the Obama-Biden regulatory knots that had tied up growth and job opportunities for years.

President Trump and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson ended the Obama-Biden era Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing regulation that conditioned $3 billion of annual community development block grants to more than 1,200 counties and cities on making changes to local zoning along income and racial guidelines.

And Trump has established Opportunity Zones that have helped particularly black Americans in urban areas to find work—and they will surely be needed to recover from the pandemic.

President Trump supports the police and wants to restore law and order to our cities. Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), supported cutting $150 million from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Trump pulled America out of the economy-killing Paris Climate Accord and has brought forth American energy independence. Obama and Biden were the ones who put us into the Paris Climate Accord, and Biden would put in place the Green New Deal.

On top of this, Trump has replaced the much hated North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the badly needed, renegotiated U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). President Trump also successfully negotiated a phase one trade deal with China while leaving in place existing tariffs of 25 percent on $250 billion of goods and another 7.5 percent on the remaining $300 billion of goods that are needed to ensure China complies with the deal — taking on China’s unfair trade practices.

President Trump also got phase one trade deals with Japan and South Korea.

In contrast, Biden voted for NAFTA in 1993 and permanent normal trade relations with China in 2000. He’s horrible on trade, particularly for those Rust Belt households who helped put President Trump over the top in the Electoral College in 2016.

Trump ended the Obama-Biden era 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement. Biden has said he would bring it back.

President Trump moved the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and secured the historic normalization of relations agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Obama and Biden never did.

Not only is Biden a man of slim accomplishment, he is a man of slim judgement and intellect, as well. As former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates said of Biden, “I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

President Trump has placed more than 200 constitutionalist judges on the federal bench including two Supreme Court Justices. Biden would put more liberal judges and justices into federal courts, undermine religious liberty and take away the American people’s Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

President Trump will have added 450 miles of new border wall by the end of this year and wants to do away with chain migration. Biden has said there will be “not another foot of wall” if he wins. And Biden supports “creat [ing] a roadmap to citizenship for the nearly 11 million people who have been living in and strengthening our country for years.”

Finally, on the Chinese coronavirus, President Donald Trump has taken unprecedented actions to save almost 2 million lives from COVID-19 pandemic. 5.2 million small businesses have been saved by Payroll Protection Plan, and as noted above, 10.1 million jobs recovered since labor markets bottomed in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics household survey.

President Trump built up our economy once and he will do it again. Biden has never built anything. He seeks only to take down, destroy and undue. Any Republican thinking about voting for Biden should turn in their voter registration card and just switch parties. Trump put America first. Biden never did.

Catherine Mortensen is the Vice President of Communications for Americans for Limited Government.

