Police have arrested a Wilmington, Delaware, woman who was seen stealing a “Make America Great Again” hat from a 7-year-old boy in a viral video.

What happened?

The video, taken outside the venue for the virtual Democratic National Convention on Thursday, shows two women harass a mother and her young son. The women ripped a pro-President Donald Trump sign and stole a MAGA hat from the boy, whose mother filmed the altercation.

The mother then followed the women through a parking lot. One of the women threatened to assault the mother, who pleaded that she return her son’s hat.

When a male bystander attempted to retrieve the hat, the woman holding it then punched him in the face.

The situation continued to escalate from there, with one of the women eventually assaulting the mother. The video stopped as she was being assaulted.

The video, which was posted by Students for Trump and received attention from Donald Trump Jr., has received more than 4.5 million views. According to Fox News, the White House has even contacted the boy.

Who did police arrest?

On Friday, Wilmington police arrested 21-year-old Olivia Winslow, charging her with first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, WDEL-TV reported.

The second woman has yet to be arrested.

From WDEL:

Court records, obtained by WDEL, report the victim telling police the woman who’s yet to be arrested “forcefully” snatched a political sign from her hand while Winslow stole the MAGA hat and handed it to her alleged accomplice. Winslow is also accused of knocking a hat off an adult woman’s head. As the victim’s 7-year-old son went to retrieve the hat off the ground, the woman who’s yet to be arrested attempted to stomp on the hat, but stomped on the boy’s hand, according to statements in court records. The little boy wasn’t hurt, but did begin to cry, police said. The woman who’s yet to be arrested is accused of punching a third victim, a man, in the face, resulting in a small laceration to his lip which caused him “substantial pain” the victim told police in court records. The woman who hasn’t been arrested then threw the MAGA hat over a fence and struck the adult woman in the face with a closed fist, which did not result in injury, court records said.

Winslow was released from jail after being arraigned.

