https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/racist-nba-player-taunts-luka-doncic-with-anti-white-slur/

Montrezl Harrell responds after a putback: “Pu*** a** white boy.” pic.twitter.com/3U10GT2quc — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 22, 2020

LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell calls 21-year-old Slovenian all-star Luka Dončić a “pussy ass white boy.” Harrel later received a technical foul for getting into it with Doncic after the two got tangled under the basket.

Kneeling for the flag and wearing t-shirts repping a racist terrorist organization is simply not enough for some of players who recognize they can hurl race-based insults at any white player in the league without fear of retaliation from the league or sports media.

Here’s the full exchange…