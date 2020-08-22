https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/22/record-breaking-cringe-mark-hamill-shares-dem-convention-quote-from-joe-biden-thats-been-turned-into-a-star-wars-meme/

As you know by now, Joe Biden showing that he had the ability to get through a speech with the aid of a teleprompter with no gaffes or embarrassing missteps made many of his supporters (including some in the media) claiming that Biden delivered one of the best acceptance speeches of all time.

Mark Hamill even ran across a meme that gave Biden and one of the quotes from his speech the Star Wars treatment:

“Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not of the darkness.”- Joe Biden November 3rd #VOTE to DEFEAT THE DARK-SIDE#HelpUsJoeBiWan_YoureOurOnlyHope 🙏 pic.twitter.com/v6ZSQZe0LZ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 21, 2020

“Joebi-Wan” has been busy training in his basement for quite a while.

And Republicans will “put y’all back in chains.” Biden claiming to be a unifier is laughable. But back to that meme:

Obi-wan Kenobi fled and hid on the dessert planet of Tatooine for 30 years; emerging at the end as a gray-haired, addled shadow of this former self, so I guess this works perfectly. https://t.co/t7R8vtu4gP — RightWired (@_donaldson) August 22, 2020

Wtf is an ally of light? https://t.co/xFXQtioLor — Esha (@eshaLegal) August 21, 2020

This is the cringiest thing I’ve seen since the Star Wars reboots. https://t.co/9lo5reUfKd — L (@SomeBitchIKnow) August 22, 2020

Joe’s supporters are trying so hard.

