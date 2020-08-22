https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/richard-grenell-lgbtq-identity-politics-democrats/2020/08/22/id/983433

Noting the Obama administration’s boasts about “a list” of LGBTQ officials, ambassador and former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax TV he found that offensive “identity politics” being used as a “wedge.”

“The reality is the Republican Party has completely changed over the last eight or nine years and how they deal with these issues,” Grenell, a gay man from the Trump administration, told “Saturday Report.” “And yet the Democrats don’t want the Republicans to change. They want to keep this as a wedge issue.

“So, what happens is every four years right before an election, the Democrats try to ramp up all of this identity politics stuff and pretend like it matters, but I actually have to say that most people are pretty offended by it.

“Whether you’re a Black conservative, a female conservative, gay conservative, we’re pretty offended when you will have to be trotted out on a list to say, ‘look at us, aren’t we diverse?”

Grenell added to host Carl Higbie, President Donald Trump does not see sexuality, or race, as something that should decide one’s authority in government.

“I can just tell you that Donald Trump doesn’t care: He is hiring the right people,” Grenell added. “It’s never been an issue for him.”

Conservatives have questioned the ethics of Joe Biden in limiting his search for a running mate to a women, and, potentially, a woman of color. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is of Indo-Jamaican heritage and being lauded as the first minority woman on a major-party presidential ticket.

