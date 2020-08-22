https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/22/robert-oneill-the-navy-seal-who-shot-bin-laden-responds-to-delta-banning-him-from-their-flights/

Just to follow up on the story we told you about earlier in the week, Robert O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who shot Osama bin Laden, reports that he’s been banned from Delta over a photo he posted from inside the cabin on a recent flight where he wasn’t wearing a mask:

ICYMI in our original post, here’s the screenshot of the deleted tweet:

In response to the ban, O’Neill tweet that he had the mask in his lap and “everyone has gone crazy”:

He’s not even anti-mask:

And now he wants to meet with Delta’s CEO over it, which is the least they can do for this hero:

***

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...