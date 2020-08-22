https://www.dailywire.com/news/rose-mcgowan-blasts-hollywood-actress-defending-dems-go-make-another-vacuous-speech

After Hollywood actress Rose McGowan unloaded on Democrats during the final night of the convention for failing to help people, Alyssa Milano decided to defend them by listing “all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place.”

Milano kicked off the list with the 19th Amendment, noting that it was passed under the leadership of Democratic President Woodrow Wilson. McGowan pushed back.

“Ummm… did you conveniently forget only WHITE WOMEN got the right to vote? They betrayed all others,” said McGowan, who then remarked she didn’t have “enough middle fingers” to sufficiently respond to Milano’s statement.

Actress Patricia Arquette also decided to get involved, saying: “Without Democrats we wouldn’t have LGBT marriage. The Violence Against Women Act. Prexisting condition protections for healthcare, we wouldn’t have had 2 more states pass Equal Rights for women legislation, rape kit processing for backlog.”

In response to a user who noted that the Democratic Party defended slavery, Arquette also said: “Yet the clan marched with Trump now. Interesting isn’t it. My family fought for the Union. Yours?”

McGowan then slammed Arquette by alluding to the overly political speech she gave at the Golden Globes back in January.

“Go wear another black dress to an awards show, go make another vacuous speech into an echo chamber of fellow wealthy liberals in Hollywood,” said McGowan. “My family fought for the Democrats for years, still do. Do not lecture me.”

Back in January, host Ricky Gervais expressly told the Golden Globes attendees to not politicize their acceptance speeches: “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and f**k off. No one cares about your views on politics or culture.”

Arquette did it anyway.

“I’m so grateful to be here and celebrate this, but also I know tonight, January 5, 2020, we’re not going to look back on this night,” said Arquette. “In the history books, we will see a country on the brink of war—the United States of America—the president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs, including cultural sites.”

“So while I love my kids, so much, I beg of us all to give them a better world. For our kids, and their kids, we have to vote in 2020, and we have to beg and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020,” she said.

