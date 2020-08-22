http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iAm-xrfMfxU/

England rugby star Billy Vunipola refused to take a knee for Black Lives Matter because, as a Christian, he could not abide their supporters “burning churches and Bibles”.

“We were asked if we wanted to take a knee or not, and what I saw in terms of that movement [Black Lives Matter] was not aligned with what I believe in. They were burning churches and Bibles. I can’t support that,” said the Saracens player, in an interview with the ‘The Good, The Bad & The Rugby’ podcast quoted by the Christian Institute.

“Even though I am a person of colour, I’m still more a person of, I guess, Jesus,” added the Australia-born athlete, whose parents are from the Polynesian kingdom of Tonga.

Mosaic of Jesus and Mary Dedicated to Polish Soldiers Vandalised with ‘BLM’ Graffiti https://t.co/xke5zdUWyh — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 26, 2020

Numerous statues of Christian missionaries have been toppled amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter unrest, which has morphed over time into a protest over the death of George Floyd to general agitation against Western society, symbols of Western history, and various alleged social injustices such as “systemic racism” and “white privilege”.

In one Roman Catholic church in Florida, a statue of Jesus himself was beheaded, just weeks after prominent Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King had declared that “All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends” should “come down”, denouncing them as “a gross form white supremacy.”

Anti-Christian BLM activism has not been confined to the United States, however, with, for example, a mosaic of the Virgin Mary and the infant Jesus in the Netherlands, dedicated to the memory of Free Polish soldiers who had helped to liberate the country during the Second World War, being defaced with the ‘BLM’ slogan in June.

However, probably the most infamous anti-Christian attack by BLM supporters so far in 2020 was the attempted torching of the historic St John’s Episcopal Church — known as ‘The Church of the Presidents’ — in Washington D.C.

Activists broke into the basement of the 204-year-old house of worship, covered it in BLM slogans such as “F*** 12”, and lit it on fire — but much of the mainstream media was more concerned by law enforcement clearing the area of demonstrators as President Trump marched to the church and held a Bible aloft to show such actions would not be tolerated shortly afterwards.

