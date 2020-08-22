https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/08/scott-adams-on-bidens-case.php

I wrote about Joe Biden’s speech accepting the Democratic presidential nomination yesterday in “And on the fourth day.” To recap briefly, Biden announced that he has come to save us. Following in the footsteps of Barack Obama, Biden presented himself as the new messiah. Worshipers of Obama should have been offended, but they are biting their tongues in the service of the old-time religion.

I passed over Biden’s reiteration of the Charlottesville “fine people” hoax that he employed to condemn one aspect of the alleged Trump darkness. In his Coffee With Scott Adams series on YouTube, on Periscope, on Twitter, and on his own site yesterday, Adams took up this passage of the speech to call out Biden and declare him unfit for office.

Tim Haims has posted the video along with a transcription here at RealClearPolitics. It’s a valuable contribution to the record. With Adam’s expletive deleted, Adams concludes: “You can’t find anything Trump has done, anything Richard Nixon did, that is worse than this.”

