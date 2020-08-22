https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/silent-majority-massive-trump-2020-boat-parade-lake-winnipesaukee-new-hampshire-video/

This is what the silent majority looks like.

A massive Trump 2020 boat parade is underway on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire.

Where’s the boat parade for Biden? All Biden got yesterday was a golf cart ‘rally’ in Florida.

WATCH:

Look at all those boats!

Mowers ahead!

Aerial footage of the boat parade in New Hampshire on Saturday:

