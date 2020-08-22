https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/silent-majority-massive-trump-2020-boat-parade-lake-winnipesaukee-new-hampshire-video/
This is what the silent majority looks like.
A massive Trump 2020 boat parade is underway on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire.
Advertisement – story continues below
Where’s the boat parade for Biden? All Biden got yesterday was a golf cart ‘rally’ in Florida.
WATCH:
TRENDING: FAKE HATE: Black Democrat Faked and FILMED her Own Beating and Kidnapping… WTH? And She Did it For Votes — She Even Posted It Online!
🚨🚨We are underway here on @myWinnipesaukee for the Trump 2020 Boat Parade! 🚤🛥
Talking about a RED WAVE! 🔴
@realDonaldTrump is going to WIN New Hampshire this November!#LeadRight #nhpolitics #FITN pic.twitter.com/6pTi5LmMoH
— Paul Amarone (@pamarone49) August 22, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
Look at all those boats!
Lake Winnipesaukee, Trump boat parade! pic.twitter.com/3YJEfLb1vY
— John Harding (@jharding620) August 22, 2020
Mowers ahead!
Mowers ahead!
Great morning at the Trump Boat Parade. Thank you to all the supporters who came out! #nhpolitics #nh01 pic.twitter.com/lZohC7xePX
— Team Mowers 🇺🇸 (@TeamMowers) August 22, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
Aerial footage of the boat parade in New Hampshire on Saturday:
SATURDAYS ARE FOR TRUMP BOAT PARADES! (this one is in NH) 💪🏼🇺🇸⛵️ pic.twitter.com/DK70WWIv6y
— Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 22, 2020