This is what the silent majority looks like.

A massive Trump 2020 boat parade is underway on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire.

Where’s the boat parade for Biden? All Biden got yesterday was a golf cart ‘rally’ in Florida.

WATCH:

🚨🚨We are underway here on ⁦@myWinnipesaukee⁩ for the Trump 2020 Boat Parade! 🚤🛥 Talking about a RED WAVE! 🔴 ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is going to WIN New Hampshire this November!#LeadRight #nhpolitics #FITN pic.twitter.com/6pTi5LmMoH — Paul Amarone (@pamarone49) August 22, 2020

Look at all those boats!

Lake Winnipesaukee, Trump boat parade! pic.twitter.com/3YJEfLb1vY — John Harding (@jharding620) August 22, 2020

Mowers ahead!

Mowers ahead! Great morning at the Trump Boat Parade. Thank you to all the supporters who came out! #nhpolitics #nh01 pic.twitter.com/lZohC7xePX — Team Mowers 🇺🇸 (@TeamMowers) August 22, 2020

Aerial footage of the boat parade in New Hampshire on Saturday:

SATURDAYS ARE FOR TRUMP BOAT PARADES! (this one is in NH) 💪🏼🇺🇸⛵️ pic.twitter.com/DK70WWIv6y — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 22, 2020

