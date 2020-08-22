https://thenationalpulse.com/politics/dnc-chinas-review/

The Chinese Communist Party’s reviews on the 2020 Democratic National Convention are in: the event was a “slick showpiece” which “undermined” the Trump campaign per the party-run China Global Television Network.

“If the Democratic Party is a big tent, the convention was a giant marquee,” China Global Television Network, a mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), opined.

The laudatory puff piece follows a recent U.S. government report identifying China as supporting Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

The CCP-funded outlet’s article entitled “Five Takeaways From The 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC)” continued with praise for the Democratic candidate, insisting he “exceeded expectations” and “delivered a powerful speech almost flawlessly.”

To CGTN, however, Biden’s speech was just one of the several “standout” pieces at the event.

Overall, the DNC consisted of “eight hours of slick TV production,” earning the event praise from CGTN as a “showpiece.” CGTN, a registered foreign agent in the U.S., also declared that the DNC “undermined” major tenets of the Trump campaign.

The outlet also repeatedly emphasized the Democratic party’s unity, alleging Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as Vice President was “welcomed by all wings of the party” despite Harris’s presidential bid flopping. The discussion between failed presidential hopefuls such as Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders and the more moderate Amy Klobuchar on the fourth night – a testament to the ideological divide still existent in the party – paradoxically represented a “show of party unity” to CGTN.

But Chinese state media’s affinity – in lockstep with U.S. establishment media – for Biden is no secret: days prior, The Global Times published a piece praising Biden as a president who’d be “smoother” for the Chinese Communist Party.

CGTN – which has been identified as a “long-standing weapon in Beijing’s arsenal of repression” – is unlikely to extend the Republican National Convention the same support.

