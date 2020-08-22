https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/22/snopes-explains-why-trumps-claim-about-under-god-being-omitted-from-pledge-of-allegiance-recitations-at-dem-convention-is-false-if-you-dont-count-the-couple-times-it-happened/

President Trump’s tweet this morning saying that the Democrats excluded “under God” from Pledge of Allegiance recitations had the media doing their stuff. Jim Acosta was among them of course:

Snopes has ruled the claim that “under God” was omitted from recitations of the Pledge of Allegiance is “mostly” false:

Why just “mostly” false? Because it actually happened a couple of times, as Snopes noted:

Snopes mentioned a couple of occasions where Trump’s claim was accurate. Here’s one such instance:

For some reason we’re guessing if the political roles were reversed Snopes’ ruling on the original claim would have been “true.”

“Fact-checkers” have been taking the “false (but kinda true)” approach a lot lately.

