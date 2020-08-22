https://redstate.com/bradslager/2020/08/22/snopes-once-again-declares-a-lie-as-it-proves-the-president-was-correct-on-pledge-of-allegiance-edits-at-dem-convention/
About The Author
Related Posts
NYT’s Maggie Haberman: Anti-Trump Voices Get ‘Instant Credibility’
January 17, 2020
Marble Halls & Silver Screens With Sarah Lee Ep. 54: The ‘Convention Madness, Boys’ Soap Opera, and LA Exodus’ Edition
August 21, 2020
Goodyear bans MAGA and Blue Lives Matter attire, but says BLM and LGBT is acceptable; Trump responds!
August 19, 2020
Six Dead In Hawaii Helicopter Crash
December 28, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy