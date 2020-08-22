https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/sociology-professor-fat-phobia-rooted-anti-blackness/

(COLLEGE FIX) A professor who regularly writes about race and health issues recently argued that the stigma surrounding obesity is linked to racism.

Sabrina Strings, a professor of sociology at the University of California, Irvine told CBS News that the medical community’s approach to weight issues stems from anti-blackness and oppression.

Strings said that white Protestants tried to show they were “morally upright and racially proper” by eating responsibly and staying fit.

The professor argued that Protestants believed “if you did not show temperance, that was evidence that you were one of the savages, and also, that you were un-Christian.”

