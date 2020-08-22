https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/stunning-democrats-showed-footage-car-lots-supporters-watching-joe-bidens-speech-half-full-best/

There is no energy for Joe Biden.

There is no energy for Kamala Harris.

Even their convention could not motivate people to get up and congregate!

On Thursday night after his 20 minute acceptance speech the cameras flashed a supporters sitting in car lots watching Sleepy Joe’s speech.

Every shot they took showed only a few supporters who bothered to drive out and watch Joe Biden.

This lot had nine cars.

TRENDING: FAKE HATE: Black Democrat Faked and FILMED her Own Beating and Kidnapping… WTH? And She Did it For Votes — She Even Posted It Online!

The lot IN DELAWARE where he delivered his speech was not even half full. This was right before he walked out on the outdoor stage for fireworks!

It’s not clear if this is the same lot as above but there were only five cars in this shot.

How much you want to bet they had to give the one car the US flag?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

