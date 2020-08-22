https://www.dailywire.com/news/toto-liberal-movies-even-conservatives-can-love

The progressive messages coming from Hollywood can be overwhelming. TV shows stop cold to serve up liberal talking points, be it open border rhetoric or anti-Trump bluster. Feature films shoehorn “you go, girl” moments wildly out of step with the rest of the story. A select few films, though, manage to entertain despite the overt agenda in play.

The following seven films do just that. It’s not surprising most are at least a decade or two from their release dates. Hollywood messaging is getting more overt, and less subtle, in the Age of Woke. Let’s celebrate the following films now, showing conservatives can accept a variety of viewpoints as long as entertainment stays atop the agenda.