The Trump campaign has revealed the list of speakers who will participate in this week’s upcoming Republican National Convention where President Trump will officially become the GOP’s presidential nominee.
The list published by the Trump Campaign contains a slew of Republican politicians that includes senators, congress members, governors and others.
Many of the president’s family members, including First Lady Melania Trump, will also speak during the course of the four-day convention.
Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood worker-turned pro-life advocate will speak on Tuesday and Franklin Graham, the son of the renowned evangelist Billy Graham, will speak on Thursday.
“Over four nights, President Trump’s 2020 Convention will honor the great American story, the American people that have written it, and how President Donald J. Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda has empowered them to succeed,” the campaign’s press release says.
Below is the speakers list posted by the Trump campaign.
Monday:
- Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)
- House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)
- Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01)
- Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04)
- Former Ambassador Nikki Haley
- Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
- Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones
- Amy Johnson Ford
- Kimberly Guilfoyle
- Natalie Harp
- Charlie Kirk
- Kim Klacik
- Mark and Patricia McCloskey
- Sean Parnell
- Andrew Pollack
- Donald Trump, Jr.
- Tanya Weinreis
Tuesday:
- First Lady Melania Trump
- The Honorable Mike Pompeo
- Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)
- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
- Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez
- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
- Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
- Abby Johnson
- Jason Joyce
- Myron Lizer
- Mary Ann Mendoza
- Megan Pauley
- Cris Peterson
- John Peterson
- Nicholas Sandmann
- Eric Trump
- Tiffany Trump
Wednesday:
- Vice President Mike Pence
- Second Lady Karen Pence
- Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
- Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)
- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
- Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)
- Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)
- Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01)
- Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell
- The Honorable Kellyanne Conway
- The Honorable Keith Kellogg
- Jack Brewer
- Sister Dede Byrne
- Madison Cawthorn
- Scott Dane
- Clarence Henderson
- Ryan Holets
- Michael McHale
- Burgess Owens
- Lara Trump
Thursday:
- President Donald J. Trump
- The Honorable Ben Carson
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
- Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)
- House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)
- Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)
- The Honorable Ivanka Trump
- The Honorable Ja’Ron Smith
- Ann Dorn
- Debbie Flood
- Rudy Giuliani
- Franklin Graham
- Alice Johnson
- Wade Mayfield
- Carl and Marsha Mueller
- Dana White