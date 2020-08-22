https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/under-god-pledge-of-allegiance-dnc-democrats/2020/08/22/id/983434

While the Democratic National Convention did show the pledge of the alliance recited in full on its national broadcast, the online portions left off television showed two groups leaving “under God” out of their renditions.

And President Donald Trump, and his son Eric Trump on Newsmax TV‘s “Saturday Report,” did not overlook that fact like so many in the media, including some online fact checkers noting it as “mostly false.”

Trump tweeted Saturday morning:

“The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose. Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3!”

Eric Trump also rebuked the alarming omission of “under God” being left out by two individual caucuses speaking at the virtual DNC – the Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly and LGBTQ caucus meeting – the Christian Broadcast Network first reported.

Neither was televised nationally, but they did appear in online meetings during the convention.

“They are a very, very dark party, and you saw that they took out ‘under God’ in the pledge of allegiance, or doing the pledge of allegiance at the beginning of it, and you know they take out ‘under God,'” Eric Trump told host Carl Higbie. “So, they would take away your first amendment right, Carl. They want take away your second amendment right, you know that better anybody. They want to take away religion in this country.

“They want to increase taxes by four trillion dollars: 82% of people would have their taxes go up in this country. They want to defund our incredible men and women in blue. When they call us dark, I kinda find that ironic.”

