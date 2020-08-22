https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/charlotte-north-carolina-rnc-convention/2020/08/22/id/983456

President Donald Trump will attend the first day of the Republican National Convention in North Carolina on Monday, where he is expected to deliver remarks at the scaled-down event.

Most of the four-day RNC meeting will be held virtually, but delegates are meeting in Charlotte, the original site of the convention before worries about the coronavirus shut it down, to formally nominate Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for a second term.

Trump in June shifted part of the meeting to Jacksonville, Florida, after failing to receive an assurance from North Carolina’s Democratic governor that he would ease restrictions on masks and social distancing. He later abandoned plans for the Florida events as Covid-19 cases spiked there.

Trump will arrive in Charlotte on Marine One, the presidential helicopter, at 11:45 a.m. ET on Monday, according to the White House. His movements in the city have not been announced.

Later, Trump travels to the small town of Mills River to deliver remarks at Flavor 1st Growers & Packers, an owner-operated farm and repacking facility. He will arrive at Asheville Regional Airport in Fletcher at 2:20 p.m. ET and speak about an hour later.

Trump is expected to accept the Republican nomination at the White House on Thursday. Other speeches will be held around Washington and at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, where the 1812 battle that inspired the “Star Spangled Banner” occurred.

