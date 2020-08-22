https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/trumpslide-2020-boat-parades-underway-new-york-massachusetts-north-dakota-video/
Trumpslide 2020!
Saturdays are for Trump boat parades.
Advertisement – story continues below
Massive Trump 2020 boat parades were underway on Saturday morning.
Even in blue states like Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York.
TRENDING: FAKE HATE: Black Democrat Faked and FILMED her Own Beating and Kidnapping… WTH? And She Did it For Votes — She Even Posted It Online!
Trump boat parade in the Finger Lakes of New York this morning.
WATCH:
Advertisement – story continues below
Trump Boat Parade in the Finger Lakes of NY this morning! 🇺🇸⛵️pic.twitter.com/J79BfVcHSd
— Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 22, 2020
Giant boat parade in Massachusetts!
Giant #TrumpBoatParade in MASSACHUSETTS! 🇺🇸⛵️ pic.twitter.com/dWl97SiBZ2
— Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 22, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
On the water today for the Trump Boat Parade in Salisbury Beach! Hundreds of supports for Moran for Congress, and hundreds more for our President! pic.twitter.com/urTFpMgeLA
— John Paul Moran For Congress (R-MA6) (@JohnPaul4Mass) August 22, 2020
Another massive boat parade in North Dakota!
WATCH:
Advertisement – story continues below
Trump Boat Parade in North Dakota! 🇺🇸⛵️pic.twitter.com/2tetbidlqf
— Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 22, 2020
Meanwhile team Biden is excited about a golf cart rally in Florida.