Trumpslide 2020!

Saturdays are for Trump boat parades.

Massive Trump 2020 boat parades were underway on Saturday morning.

Even in blue states like Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York.

Trump boat parade in the Finger Lakes of New York this morning.

Trump Boat Parade in the Finger Lakes of NY this morning! 🇺🇸⛵️pic.twitter.com/J79BfVcHSd — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 22, 2020

Giant boat parade in Massachusetts!

On the water today for the Trump Boat Parade in Salisbury Beach! Hundreds of supports for Moran for Congress, and hundreds more for our President! pic.twitter.com/urTFpMgeLA — John Paul Moran For Congress (R-MA6) (@JohnPaul4Mass) August 22, 2020

Another massive boat parade in North Dakota!

Trump Boat Parade in North Dakota! 🇺🇸⛵️pic.twitter.com/2tetbidlqf — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 22, 2020

Meanwhile team Biden is excited about a golf cart rally in Florida.

