Trumpslide 2020!

Saturdays are for Trump boat parades.

Massive Trump 2020 boat parades were underway on Saturday morning.

Even in blue states like Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York.

Trump boat parade in the Finger Lakes of New York this morning.

WATCH:

Giant boat parade in Massachusetts!

Another massive boat parade in North Dakota!

WATCH:

Meanwhile team Biden is excited about a golf cart rally in Florida.

