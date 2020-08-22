https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/513227-two-of-larry-kings-children-die-weeks-apart

Two of longtime television host Larry King‘s children died just weeks apart.

His adopted son, Andy King, reportedly died two weeks ago, and his daughter, Chaia King, died this week after battling lung cancer, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The 86-year-old TV host and his daughter were very close, and the King family has reportedly been going through a challenging time.

Chaia King was Larry King’s only daughter, and she was the daughter of his ex-wife Alene Akins. He adopted Andy King, Akins’s son from a previous relationship.

Chaia King was 51, and Andy King was 65.

King is also the father of Larry King Jr., Cannon King and Chance King.

“Larry and his three remaining children are distraught, and Larry’s still recovering from his own health issues from last year,” an insider told Page Six.

Last year, King nearly died after suffering a stroke.

He said at the time that, despite his illness, he was happy to be spending time with his family.

