(LIFESITE NEWS) Bishop Thomas Tobin is urging people to return to God “just in case” the natural disasters, political upheaval, and global pandemic are signs that the “end times” could be near.

The bishop of Providence, Rhode Island, tweeted Thursday:

“I don’t subscribe to dire forecasts of the end times, but with horrible wildfires out West, tropical storms in the ocean, widespread drought, a global pandemic, political division, and anger in the streets, one has to wonder. We’d better return to God. Now. Just in case.”

