(FORTUNE) Here’s one more thing to worry about: Flushing that toilet—or urinal—could spread COVID-19.

A study from Chinese researchers at Yangzhou University on Wednesday found that the flushing action from both toilets and urinals can release clouds of virus-teeming aerosols, making public restrooms a potentially risky place for transmission. The researchers’ advice: If you’re going to use a public restroom, wear a mask.

“Wearing a mask should be mandatory within public restrooms during the pandemic, and anti-diffusion improvements are urgently needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the researchers warned.

